IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IGM. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.00.
Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down C$0.17 on Monday, hitting C$45.47. The company had a trading volume of 143,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of C$10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$34.35 and a 52 week high of C$51.68.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Recommended Stories
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.