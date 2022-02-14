Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMGO. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,140 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Imago BioSciences by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

