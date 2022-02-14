Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IMGO. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,140 over the last ninety days.
NASDAQ IMGO opened at $23.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68.
Imago BioSciences Company Profile
Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
