iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 4320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49.
About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)
