Inchcape (LON:INCH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INCH. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.31) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 861.50 ($11.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 874.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 861.29. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 679 ($9.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 940.50 ($12.72). The stock has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07.

In other Inchcape news, insider Alexandra Jensen bought 927 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 917 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500.59 ($11,495.05).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

