Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 21st (NASDAQ:ITAQU)

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II’s (NASDAQ:ITAQU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 21st. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ITAQU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

