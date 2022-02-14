Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Acquires 1,475 Shares of Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $11,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40.

CTLP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.57. 134,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $538.11 million, a PE ratio of -378.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cantaloupe by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after buying an additional 35,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at about $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,787,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLP. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

