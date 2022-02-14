Insider Buying: Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) Insider Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) insider Jane Vessey purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($13,184.58).

GRIO opened at GBX 74.50 ($1.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £71.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36. Ground Rents Income Fund PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 60 ($0.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 77 ($1.04). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Ground Rents Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.48%.

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

