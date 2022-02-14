Insider Buying: Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Acquires 19,600 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $262,870.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $271,830.00.

NASDAQ RWAY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.27. 67,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,301. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWAY. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $2,441,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

