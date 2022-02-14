Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 273,527 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $15,924,741.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 19,814 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,143,664.08.

On Monday, December 6th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 710,455 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $42,414,163.50.

On Friday, December 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 326,230 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $18,882,192.40.

On Monday, November 29th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 387,043 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $27,139,455.16.

On Friday, November 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $37,655,022.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 516,765 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $39,625,540.20.

ZI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. 2,931,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.