Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Increased to C$205.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

IFCZF opened at $145.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.17. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $112.63 and a 12 month high of $148.41.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

