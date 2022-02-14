International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce $14.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.67 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $17.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $63.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.24 billion to $75.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.37 billion to $64.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.15. 5,344,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,597,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

