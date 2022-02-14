InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Update

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the January 15th total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.4 days.

IIPZF opened at $12.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.33. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIPZF shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

