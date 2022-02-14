Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,496 shares.The stock last traded at $13.60 and had previously closed at $13.60.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.
About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
