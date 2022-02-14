Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,496 shares.The stock last traded at $13.60 and had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inventiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,034 shares during the last quarter.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

