Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Down 74.6% in January

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the January 15th total of 510,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.78. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 164,032 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1,502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 149,606 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,608,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

