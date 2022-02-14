Invesco Ltd. Sells 261,138 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261,138 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Discover Financial Services worth $179,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $124.14 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

