Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) by 119.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 6.83% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 383.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $99.27 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $126.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

