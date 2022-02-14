Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 144.3% from the January 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICMB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -428.57%.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
