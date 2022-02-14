IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) vs. TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Head to Head Analysis

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IonQ and TuSimple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A TuSimple $1.84 million 1,994.81 -$177.87 million N/A N/A

IonQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TuSimple.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A N/A N/A TuSimple -13,172.03% -152.46% -66.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.1% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IonQ and TuSimple, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86

IonQ presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.16%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $51.83, indicating a potential upside of 200.82%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than IonQ.

Summary

IonQ beats TuSimple on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

