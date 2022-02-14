iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IPW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. 413,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. iPower has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

