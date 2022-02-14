iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $112.48

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.48 and last traded at $112.51, with a volume of 44516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

