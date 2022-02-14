iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $201.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $188.09 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.