iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 116,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,856,497 shares.The stock last traded at $263.57 and had previously closed at $263.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

