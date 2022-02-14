Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the January 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IVH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,207. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a boost from Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVH. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

