Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by 24.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

JKHY stock opened at $167.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average is $166.53. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $143.61 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

