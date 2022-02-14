Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $149.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $247.00 to $149.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.82.

Shares of W stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,697. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $355.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.46 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,661,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

