JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €73.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €73.00 ($83.91) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €62.30 ($71.61) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.22) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($75.06) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €69.60 ($80.00) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €70.62 ($81.17).

BNP stock opened at €64.90 ($74.60) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($79.51). The company has a 50-day moving average of €61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.68.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

