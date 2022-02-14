JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned 2.51% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $12,162,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,747,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,931,000 after buying an additional 106,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $152.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $139.00 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

