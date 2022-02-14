JUST (JST) Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $362.10 million and $162.54 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00043407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.08 or 0.06811729 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,854.56 or 0.99857607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00046731 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00048006 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

