Kalmar (KALM) Market Cap Hits $5.33 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $254,816.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.84 or 0.06858784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,209.05 or 1.00041120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00048519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006273 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,186,260 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

