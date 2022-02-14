Kate W. Duchene Sells 10,683 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RGP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $542.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $20.16.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

RGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 63,498 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Resources Connection by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Resources Connection by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resources Connection by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

