Kattana (KTN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $239,226.00

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Kattana has a total market cap of $7.10 million and $239,226.00 worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kattana has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for $3.41 or 0.00008004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kattana alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00043983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.76 or 0.06897880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,532.02 or 0.99797543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,657 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Kattana Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kattana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kattana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.