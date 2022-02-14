Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Keweenaw Land Association stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961. Keweenaw Land Association has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $112.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07.
Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.