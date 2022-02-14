Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Keweenaw Land Association stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961. Keweenaw Land Association has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $112.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple; brass wood; yellow and white birch; white and black ash; and black cherry.

