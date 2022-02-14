Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,112. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 164.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 584.66%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

