Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) PT Set at €35.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($40.23) price target on Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.89) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ETR SKB opened at €24.95 ($28.68) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €29.16 and its 200-day moving average is €28.91. Koenig & Bauer has a 12-month low of €23.32 ($26.80) and a 12-month high of €32.65 ($37.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. The firm has a market cap of $412.29 million and a P/E ratio of -37.24.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

