Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 189,066 shares.The stock last traded at $9.32 and had previously closed at $9.36.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.88.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
