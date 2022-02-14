Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $168.00 Average PT from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 111,301 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,960,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 142,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRNT stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.64. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

