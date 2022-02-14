KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Price Target Raised to €17.30

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its price target lifted by Citigroup to €17.30 ($19.89) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.30.

KPLUY opened at $11.47 on Thursday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

