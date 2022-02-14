L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.91.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.08. 10,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,093. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

