Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LADR. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of LADR opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 2.09. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 94.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 259,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 204,436 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,660,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,893,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.