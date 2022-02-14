Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 90.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 705,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $4,970,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

