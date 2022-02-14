Leidos (LDOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Leidos has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Leidos alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.