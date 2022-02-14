LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report sales of $10.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.13 million and the highest is $11.24 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $10.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $46.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPTH. B. Riley increased their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPTH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 326,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.30. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

