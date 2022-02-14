LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LightPath Technologies in a report issued on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,344,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

