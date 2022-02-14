Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 83,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 175,075 shares of company stock worth $1,240,695. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,611 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 771,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 669.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 77,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.07. 44,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,994. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $190.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

