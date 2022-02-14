Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $5.87. Local Bounti shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 347 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOCL. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Local Bounti Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Local Bounti Company Profile (NYSE:LOCL)

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.