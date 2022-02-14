LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Hits $816,956.32

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $816,956.32 and $4,168.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.86 or 0.00282300 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000111 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000817 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.71 or 0.01191639 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,469,084 coins and its circulating supply is 50,256,307 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

