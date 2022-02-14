Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,390 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 173,270 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.49% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $26,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE LPX opened at $68.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35.
About Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.
