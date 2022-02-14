Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,390 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 173,270 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.49% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $26,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $68.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.35.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

