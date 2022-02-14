Lundin Mining Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 11th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.36.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$8.56 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.34. The firm has a market cap of C$8.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.35.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94,922,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$900,987,264.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

