Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

OTCMKTS:MQBKY opened at $136.75 on Friday. Macquarie Group has a 52-week low of $110.61 and a 52-week high of $157.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.75.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

