Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $75.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.13) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.